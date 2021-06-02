Tata Sky Launches Binge OTT Content Services For Smartphone Users; Introduces Two New Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky, a Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider, has announced the launch of its Binge services. Besides, the company has launched two plans for Tata Sky Binge app users. The Tata Sky Binge app is available for both Android and iPhone users.

Tata Sky Binge App Plans: Check Details

The company has launched Rs. 149 and Rs. 299 plan for Binge users. The first plan of Rs. 149 will allow users to binge content on three mobile devices, whereas Rs. 299 pack offers facilities on mobile and TVs.

The first plan of Rs. 149, which is for only mobile users; however, if you are not active on Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box or the Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition, users are not allowed to access the services. On the other hand, Rs. 299 pack offers content on TV and three mobile devices.

In addition, the company announced that Rs. 149 offers content from seven apps, such as ZEE5 Premium, Eros Now, Voot Kids, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Sony LIV, and Voot Select. The Rs. 299 ships content from Disney+ Hotstar, SunNXT, CuriosityStream, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Sony LIV, Voot Select, ZEE5 Premium, Eros Now, and Voot Kids.

How To Access Tata Sky Binge Application

The newly launched app is available on the Play Store and App Store. The Binge app is designed for subscribers and allows users to watch content after entering a registered mobile number and Tata Sky subscriber ID. After that, users are allowed to watch the content on the application on mobile devices.

The Binge app ships all new releases, movies, and trending shows. In addition, users are allowed to find the content in their preferred languages. Besides, users can access a unique search option, which will allow you to find content via several OTT platforms. Additionally, the app enables users to search the content via voice search.

Why Is Tata Sky Binge App A Good Option?

The newly launched app seems quite beneficial as it allows users to access content from all leading applications, which means users don't have to spend money on all apps. In fact, the Binge app seems a good option for those who do not want to spend money but want to watch content on different apps at pocket-friendly prices.

