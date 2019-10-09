This Google Feature Eases Audio/Video Transfer Between Devices News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Stream transfer is a new feature that connects with Google's smart ecosystem including the Google Chromecast, Google Home, and Nest devices. The feature allows users to transfer their audios and videos or other such media between compatible devices. The Stream transfer feature is targeted for those who own multiple smart TVs, speakers or displays.

Google Smart Transfer Features

"Stream transfer is a new feature that lets you easily move music, videos, podcasts and more between compatible devices in your home using your voice, the Google Home app or the touchscreen on your Nest smart display," Google says in its blog post.

The new Stream transfer feature can be turned on via the Google Home app, voice or through the touchscreen of Nest smart displays. Users can simply say "Hey, Google, move the music to the living room speaker" or "Hey Google, play it on the bedroom TV" and it'll be done. The cast button on the Google Home app will also get the music/video moved to the desired room.

Coming to Google's Nest devices, the Stream transfer feature can be enabled on the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max smart displays as well. By prompting Google, your playlist will continue playing on the living room TV or whichever room you wish.

Google Stream Transfer Compatibility

The new Google Stream transfer feature is compatible with various audio apps like Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube Music. There's also a seamless video transfer for YouTube videos as well. Coming to the devices, Google says the Stream transfer feature is compatible with Chromecasts, Google Home, and Nest smart speakers and displays (Google's ecosystem).

"Now that millions of users have multiple TVs, smart speakers and smart displays (some in every room!) we wanted to make it easy for people to control their media as they moved from room to room," the blog post said.

