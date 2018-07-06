Tinder ‘Loops’ will allow users to set Looping videos and profile GIFs in iOS app

Tinder has recently announced that it will be releasing a new feature which will allow the users to upload two-second long videos in the GIF format to their profiles along with uploading the regular images. The new feature is named as 'Loops' and the dating app has been working on this feature since April this year when it began rolling out to the iPhone users in Sweden and Canada.

Now, it appears that the company is done with testing the new feature, as the feature is making its way to iOS devices in a number of countries around the globe and is not limited to the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, and others.

However, there is no information provided by the company as to when this feature will make its way for the Android devices. However, it is expected to be available for the Android platform as well in the coming days.

The 'Loops' feature is not being currently available for the Indian users, however, the feature is available for some of the developing markets in Asia and Middle East countries. The new update also comes along with another new feature in which the users will get the option to add up to three more photos or GiFs. This implies that the Tinder profile will now have up to a total of nine images or loops unlike the previously available option of adding up to six images.

For the users who are interested in adding a looping video to their profile they can by clicking on the "Add Media" tab and upload a video of their choice to the app. After the above step is completed, the users will be able to drag the time strip to select the two seconds which they would like to be looped. The users will also have an option to preview the loop, so the users who are interested in making some changes they can easily do so without any issues. Once all the steps are followed the users will be able to add the loop video to their profile. There is no specific timeline provided by Tinder as to when it will introduce the feature for Android devices, we will keep you posted on the same.

Also, in one of our recent articles related to Tinder we have covered that the Tinder app is now completely encrypted, you can read the complete story by clicking on this link.