Trell App Trends On Google Play Following Ban Of TikTok News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Indian-made apps are trending following the ban of 59 Chinese apps. As alternatives to the popular TikTok app, various Indian apps like Roposo, Chingari, Mitron, and more have emerged. Latest to embrace the list is the new Trell app, which has already earned more than 12 million downloads in five days.

Trell App Features

Trell is another short video app, similar to TikTok; however, Trell aims to stand apart from other alternatives and brands as 'video Pinterest for Bharat'. Trell calls itself a platform where users can share their experiences, recommendations, and reviews across various categories including health and fitness, beauty and skincare, travel, movie reviews, cooking, and more.

Creators on Trell can create three-five minute videos with support for seven languages including English, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The Trell app also includes a 'shop' feature, where users can shop and buy products featured in the short videos.

Further, Trell also packs an 'earn from home' feature, where users can play game shows. Here, users can invite friends to join the Trell app and earn rewards and coupons for premium websites like Myntra, Swiggy, Ajio, OYO, Cleartrip, Mc Donalds, Foodpanda, Himalaya, Beardo and so on.

Trell Trends On Google Play

The number of apps as alternatives to TikTok is on the rise. The Indian government banned a total of 59 apps citing security and privacy concerns. This, in turn, has created an opportunity for many Indian app developers to build similar experiences for users.

Trell is reportedly breaking records on the Google Play. The app claims that as many as 12 million downloads were recorded in just five days. The Trell app is also trending in the list of Free Lifestyle Apps category on the Google Play Store. Further, the app has reportedly received 500K uploads in a single day with 220K new content creators.

At the same time, Trell isn't the only Indian app launched as an alternative to TikTok. Apps like Roposo, Mitron, Chingari, and others have also noted a spike in the number of downloads. From the looks of it, there seems to be a rising competition among these apps, which might drive them to provide a better user experience.

Best Mobiles in India