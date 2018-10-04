ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Truecaller brings Truecaller Chat with spam and fake news protection tool

With the Truecaller Chat, the users will be able to report any news or information which is fake or carries misleading information.

By

Related Articles

    Truecaller has introduced a new in-app instant messaging feature for the masses called Truecaller Chat. The new in-app instant featuring will not only allow the users to chat with their friends but also will allow them to help in curbing the spread of fake news and rumors. The fake news and rumors have been creating a lot of menace in India which has already led to numerous public lynching in the country. The new messaging platform aims to reduce all the spread of fake news and suspicious links which might give rise to such incidents again.

    Truecaller Chat introduced with spam and fake news protection tool

    With the Truecaller Chat, the users will be able to report any news or information which is fake or carries misleading information. Users will be able to mark any website links which they find suspicious to further prevent its spread. The Truecaller Chat feature is currently in the beta stage and is available only for Android platform.

    Truecaller had said in an official blog post that "As a step towards decreasing the spread of fake information, we're looking to our community to help report fake articles, misinformed blogs, and any type of websites that could pose threats or even cause viruses". With the release of the Truecaller Chat app, the company aims to take on the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp which has been under the radar of Indian Government for spreading fake and misleading information that has led to the public lynchings in India.

    When it comes to the features, the Truecaller Chat offers an auto-switch tool which allows the users to toggle between SMS and Chat along with the support for sharing media files. The Truecaller Chat appears to have a support for sharing location and contacts along with money transfer.

    Truecaller Chat introduced with spam and fake news protection tool

    As for the availability the Truecaller Chat will be rolled out for the masses over the next few weeks. It is immediately not clear if the feature will make its way for the iOS platform or not. The company is also planning to employ machine learning technology to the Chat feature in future so that it can predict the outbreak of any viral or fake news by analyzing the spam reports.

    Image Source

    Read More About: truecaller chat news app update android
    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue