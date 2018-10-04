Truecaller brings Truecaller Chat with spam and fake news protection tool

Truecaller has introduced a new in-app instant messaging feature for the masses called Truecaller Chat. The new in-app instant featuring will not only allow the users to chat with their friends but also will allow them to help in curbing the spread of fake news and rumors. The fake news and rumors have been creating a lot of menace in India which has already led to numerous public lynching in the country. The new messaging platform aims to reduce all the spread of fake news and suspicious links which might give rise to such incidents again.

With the Truecaller Chat, the users will be able to report any news or information which is fake or carries misleading information. Users will be able to mark any website links which they find suspicious to further prevent its spread. The Truecaller Chat feature is currently in the beta stage and is available only for Android platform.

Truecaller had said in an official blog post that "As a step towards decreasing the spread of fake information, we're looking to our community to help report fake articles, misinformed blogs, and any type of websites that could pose threats or even cause viruses". With the release of the Truecaller Chat app, the company aims to take on the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp which has been under the radar of Indian Government for spreading fake and misleading information that has led to the public lynchings in India.

When it comes to the features, the Truecaller Chat offers an auto-switch tool which allows the users to toggle between SMS and Chat along with the support for sharing media files. The Truecaller Chat appears to have a support for sharing location and contacts along with money transfer.

As for the availability the Truecaller Chat will be rolled out for the masses over the next few weeks. It is immediately not clear if the feature will make its way for the iOS platform or not. The company is also planning to employ machine learning technology to the Chat feature in future so that it can predict the outbreak of any viral or fake news by analyzing the spam reports.

Image Source