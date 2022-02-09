Truecaller Partners With Smartphone OEMs; Android Device Integrations In Line News oi-Megha Rawat

Truecaller has established a partnership with global Android smartphone makers to preload the app on phones in important markets like India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Latin America. Over the next two years, the business hopes to have 100 million phone integrations.

Truecaller Will Be Available To Every User Easily

Truecaller is still one of the most popular apps in a number of major countries. However, not everyone who owns a smartphone is tech-savvy enough to install the app. We frequently hear anecdotally about first-time smartphone users in emerging markets enlisting the assistance of shopkeepers or friends and family to download Truecaller.

This change is in line with the company's overall goal of making Truecaller available to everyone, but it also seeks to make it easier to use for millions of new customers.

Consumers may be up and running with Truecaller within seconds of setting up their new phone, thanks to the latest version of Truecaller being integrated on various smartphones. Although these integrations do not automatically generate a new active Truecaller user, it is a significant step in allowing more customers to learn about and use Truecaller's products.

100 Million Android Device Integrations

In India, where there are more than 450 million smartphone users, Truecaller already have over 220 million active users. In the next three years, this figure is likely to rise to nearly 700 million smartphone users. The company's market penetration has increased from 35% to over 50% in the last two years, and these kinds of alliances may help scale the growth even faster.

In India, where there are more than 450 million smartphone users, Truecaller already have over 220 million active users. In the next three years, this figure is likely to rise to nearly 700 million smartphone users. The company'smarket penetration has increased from 35% to over 50% in the last two years, and these kinds of alliances may help scale the growth even faster.

Over the next two years, Truecaller expects to cover more than 100 million new Android smartphones across multiple geographies. Truecaller will be pre-installed on the phone as a result of the partnership. Consumers are free to choose whether or not to use the app, according to the app, and there is no assurance that a new active user will sign up right away.

Best Mobiles in India