    Twitter For iPad Update Brings Web App Design And Layout

    Twitter for iPad update is finally here and it brings with it some new designs to enhance the user interface. The social media platform for iPad now closely matches the design and layout of the Twitter web app. The revamped user interface now has a column view that shows more information on the iPad screen.

    Twitter For iPad Update

    The column view is a much-needed update for iPad users. Previously, Twitter content was displayed only on a single timeline that left out a lot of white space on either side of the screen in landscape mode. Now, there's a striking similarity with the Twitter web app.

    With the new layout, the Twitter home, Inbox, bookmarks, notifications tab, profile, and other tabs have been moved to the left side of the timeline from the bottom of the page. The right side houses trending topics, suggestions, search, and so on.

    Twitter had earlier begun working on a new layout that would display the 'tree conversation' similar to a Reddit thread. The new layout would create an interface that would allow users to reply on a tweet, just like Reddit. This feature is currently in limited testing and could take a while to reach everyone.

    Twitter Packs New Features

    Previously, Twitter announced that it would remove inactive accounts that had no activity or login for the past six months. Twitter had sent out emails to those account holders asking them to log into their account to avoid getting deactivated. Twitter had given out a grace period till December 11 after which their username will be made publicly available for anyone else to choose.

    Twitter for iPad update hopes to enhance the UI of the app. The iPad app will likely look a lot better now as space is better managed. Twitter for iPadOS is currently being launched for limited users randomly. Suppose you don't see the updated user interface right away, it should reach you in a couple of days.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
