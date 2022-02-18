Twitter Now Let Users Pin Up To 6 DMs; New Scrolling Icon Included News oi-Megha Rawat

Twitter is gradually improving its messaging tool by introducing new features. Last year, the company added a slew of new features to boost the effectiveness of direct messages or DMs.

Twitter Announces A New Scrolling Indicator

Among the features on the list on Twitter is the option to DM a tweet to up to 20 individuals in separate chats, a new scrolling indicator to assist users to go to the most recent conversation, the ability to add a reaction from the reaction picker, and cleaning the inbox by removing timestamps among others. The microblogging platform is making further improvements to DMs this year in order to make them smarter.

The company has announced that now users can now pin up to six direct messages (DMs) on Twitter. Users can pin their favorite DM conversations to make them easily accessible.

Previously, Twitter users could only pin one message to the platform, allowing all of their critical discussions to stay on top. In terms of availability, Twitter stated that the update is being handed out to Android, iOS, and web users worldwide. Users will shortly be updated while using the app.

How To Pin A Chat On Twitter

It's not difficult to use this functionality on Twitter. To pin a chat or DM on Twitter, users must first press and right-slide the message, after which the pin feature will appear. To pin a chat to the top, users must tap the pin button once. This strategy allows users to pin up to six conversations on Twitter.

This announcement comes just days after Twitter announced support for Paytm for its Indian customers. With the help of Paytm integration, Twitter users will be able to utilize Paytm's e-wallet to use the microblogging platform's Tips feature. Twitter explained at the time of the announcement that through Paytm's interface, people across India will be able to support individuals and organizations via different ways of payment, including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets, and more.

Twitter Expands Safety Mode Function

Furthermore, Twitter has expanded the beta version of its Safety Mode function, which allows users to temporarily autoblock accounts that send them abusive or offensive tweets around the globe.

It wouldn't be surprising if Twitter announces more new DM features in the coming months. In the last months of 2021, Twitter purchased two messaging companies: Sphere, a London-based group chat software, and Quill, a potential Slack competitor.

Both Sphere and Quill employees were incorporated into Twitter, with former Quill employees focusing on the message. Ludwig Pettersson, the inventor of Quill and the former creative director of Stripe, has joined Twitter's Conversations team as a project manager.

