WhatsApp to soon let you add a contact with a QR code

WhatsApp is likely to make it easier for users to add a contact.

By

    WhatsApp is bringing in many new features with the intention to provide a better user experience. And, the latest one that appears to be under testing could be meant to make it much easier for users to add people to the contact list. Well, it could reportedly be possible to let users add a contact using QR codes.

    WhatsApp to soon let you add a contact with a QR code

     

    As per WABetaInfo, the site that keeps tracking the changes to be brought to the messaging platform, this new feature is under testing on the iOS version of the app. And, it is also claimed that the feature will also be rolled out to the Android version of WhatsApp. However, there is no word regarding when this specific feature will be rolled out to the users and there is no official word from the company regarding the same.

    Shareable QR code for users

    The report states that every WhatsApp user will have a shareable QR code that is unique. So, you can add someone to your contacts just by scanning the QR code using the phone's camera. On successful scanning of a QR code, WhatsApp will fill the contact's information automatically. In addition to all this, WhatsApp will also let users revoke the code in order to restrict its indefinite usage.

    Refreshed interface

    WhatsApp appears to be testing a refreshed interface to add new contacts directly from the app. This should make it simpler for users to quickly begin the conversation with some user instead of having to add the person to your phone's contact list and refresh WhatsApp to make it appear on its local database.

    Notably, Instagram and Snapchat have their own variations of this feature called Nametags and Snapcode. This is also popular with WeChat. Moreover, even WhatsApp uses QR codes to authenticate WhatsApp Web.

    Talking about this new QR code feature, it looks like it will be useful for the small business owners as it will let them paste stickers with their codes to indicate their establishments. And, customers can add them to their contact list easily.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 21:51 [IST]
