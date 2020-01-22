WhatsApp Android Beta 2.20.10 Gets Animated Stickers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp has been long-rumored to get animated stickers as in Telegram. Now, a beta version of the Android app seems to have got this feature. The animated stickers have been spotted as a part of the Android beta version 2.20.10.

This is not the first time that WhatsApp animated stickers feature has hit the headlines. Previously, we have come across reports early in 2019 that the company is developing support for animated stickers. And, it has taken months together to make its way to the Android app.

WhatsApp Animated Sticker Packs Update

Currently, the instant messaging app lets users send stickers that are drawings relatively larger than emojis. With the latest beta update, users can see animated stickers but these are not visible immediately after the update, claims WABetaInfo.

As per the report, the animated stickers are rolled out via a server-side update after the app has been updated to the beta version 2.20.10. The sticker packs will be updated by going to Chat → Stickers button → Plus icon. Here, you will see an option to update the previously downloaded packs.

What To Expect

As of now, there is no official word regarding when the animated stickers feature will be rolled out to the stable version of the app. It looks like Facebook is competing hard against Hike and Telegram, the other rival messaging apps in terms of stickers with this recent update. Furthermore, the report notes that the sticker packs will vary from one country to another and developers will have to implement these stickers in their sticker apps.

While we can expect many animated sticker packs, some of the sticker packs that are expected to be rolled out include Bright Days, Rico's Sweet Life, Moody Foodies, Playful Piyomaru. We need to wait for further updates from the company regarding this for more details.

Given that WhatsApp is rolling out support for animated stickers on Android, we can also expect the platform to be rolled out to the iOS and the web versions in the near future.

Best Mobiles in India