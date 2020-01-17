WhatsApp Will Operate Ad-Free At Least For Some Time News oi-Vivek

WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used cross-platform instant messaging services owned by Facebook with an active user base of 1.5 billion. The company bought WhatsApp in 2014 for a whopping $22 billion. Over the last few years, Facebook was told to introduce ads, however, the recent WhatsApp code says otherwise.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Facebook has removed the ad building programming from WhatsApp's code and it might not come back anytime soon. However, the ultimate aim of Facebook is to introduce ads in WhatsApp status, which might be introduced in the coming days.

Before Facebook bought WhatsApp, the company used to offer free service for a year and then charge Rs. 99/year in India. Once Facebook bought it, the company said that WhatsApp will always be free but they might start to monetize it by inserting ads in the UI.

It is also interesting to note that, WhatsApp is one of the free cross-platform instant messaging apps that has been free from the very beginning with no ads what so ever. This means Facebook is yet to make money from a service that it bought a few years ago by paying a huge chunk of money.

Why Facebook Should Not Introduce Ads On WhatsApp?

As of now, Facebook works on end-to-end encryption, which means even engineers at Facebook will not be able to see the messages, except those who sent/received it. Facebook is planning to introduce targeted advertising on WhatsApp, where the company has to compromise with the end to end encryption to do so, which will also compromise user privacy.

One of the major competition of WhatsApp is Telegram. Just like WhatsApp, it is free, cross-platform compatible and offers many more features that WhatsApp misses out like concurrent multi-device login and much more. If WhatsApp introduces ads in its UI, then it is going to lose a large group of users for sure.

