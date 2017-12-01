WhatsApp Android beta 2.17.430 rolls out ‘Restricted Groups’ feature

Recently we tipped that the WhatsApp Android app is all set to bring in many new features to the groups. It was reported that WhatsApp is bringing in new features to the group creators so that they cannot be deleted from the group by the other admins. Also, the admins have the option to choose the members who can modify the subject, icon, and description of the group.

In addition to these features, the platform is provided a new Search function in the Group Info for the administrators. The group admins can also create restricted groups in which they can disable the cat features so that the participants will not be able to send any type of messages, be it text or media files in the group. The members of restricted groups will see a notification in the chat regarding the same. Also, the group admins have the ability to send messages to a restricted group in order to seek the attention of the members.

The one catch that exists in the restricted group feature is that the time limit of the restriction is 72 hours. Beyond this, the group will be restored to the default setting. However, this feature was so long reported to be under testing and was not rolled out to the users be it beta or non-beta. Now, it looks like the feature has been made available to the beta users.

According to WABetaInfo, the beta version of WhatsApp for Android with the version number 2.17.430 brings bug fixes and a slew of improvements. Besides these, the app gets the restricted groups feature that will be rolled out to all the users later. Even now the 72-hour time limit for the restricted groups exists but it will be a great one for the group admins. We can expect WhatsApp to change the value in the future.