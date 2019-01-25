WhatsApp Android beta version 2.19.18 gets ‘Rotate’ and ‘Show in Chat’ features

It looks like WhatsApp is not going to cease rolling out new features to its app. The latest Android beta version of app with the version number 2.19.18 has received a new set of features. Well, it has got the 'Show in Chat' shortcut feature, which is also said to be rolled out in the next stable version of the app. The iOS version of the instant messaging app already has this feature.

WhatsApp 'Show in Chat' feature

The Show in Chat feature, which has been rolled out to the instant messaging app is a shortcut that makes it easier to find an image that was shared in a specific chat.

In addition to this, there is a new Rotate feature. As its name suggests, this feature will let you rotate an image shared via the app without leaving it. You can access these features by clicking on the respective image and pressing the 'three-dot' icon option at the top right corner. Notably, the rotate feature was earlier available in two options - Rotate right and Rotate left.

Sticker search bug

Besides this, the beta version of the app has also got the Stickers search feature. As per WABetaInfo, this is a bug. The tweet shared by the WhatsApp fansite states that users who open the app for the first time will see the last tab 'Stickers' but on switching the tab, it will disappear. They have claimed to have tried this trick in the WhatsApp version 2.19.18 and Business version 2.19.6.

Apart from these, WhatsApp is said to be working on many other features to enhance the user experience. The long-rumored dark mode, which will set the background to black is also in works. Recently, we came across the first look of how the dark mode will look like. This is likely to be rolled out for the iOS and Android users of the app.

Also, it is said to be testing multi-sharing and audio preview features. The multi-sharing feature will give a preview before you send files to multiple contacts. And, the audio preview feature will let you playback a voice message before you send it to others.