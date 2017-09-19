WhatsApp beta for Android gets granular storage control feature

WhatsApp Beta recently got the delete option for group messages. Now, WhatsApp Beta for Android has got the granular control to clean the data that consumes your smartphone's storage space.

Notably, this feature called Part of the Storage Usage menu was already rolled out to the WhatsApp for iOS users earlier this year. Now, it is finally made its way to the Android app but is limited for the beta users only. With the granular storage space control feature, you can see exactly how much data is used by a group or chat and the type of file that consumes the most storage space. Besides this, you will be able to delete the data hungry files selectively from the interface, thereby saving your phone's storage space.

WhatsApp beta version 2.17.340 brings in the granular storage control feature. If you have this beta version of the messaging app, then you can find out how to remove the unwanted clutter from your smartphone from below.

Go to Settings → Storage Usage on the WhatsApp beta for Android. Here, you need to clear all the unwanted space consuming files and the process is pretty simple. Under the same menu, WhatsApp will let you choose the message type such as text, images, videos, GIFs, voice messages, documents, etc. from specific conversations. You can delete the file types that you want and retain the rest.

Whenever you select a chat that you want to delete, the Manage Messages option will be seen at the bottom of the screen. You can click on the same and select the content that you wish to delete. With this feature, you can delete the photos, videos and GIFs from the group or individual chats to get some additional free space and vice versa.

Remember that this feature is still in beta and the stable version of WhatsApp is yet to get the same. You can either sign up for the Beta program or install the APK file to use the feature right now.