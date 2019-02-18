ENGLISH

WhatsApp Business now available for iPhones: Click here to download and install

WhatsApp Business Beta is a free instant messenger app

    WhatsApp Business app is finally available for iOS devices or iPhones via beta build. After almost a year of the launch of WhatsApp Business messaging app for Android smartphones, the app is finally available for iPhones.

    WhatsApp Business now available for iPhones: Click here to download

     

    The free real-time messaging app is meant for small businesses, which helps the companies to connect with the customers. WhatsApp Business is an ad-free real-time cross-platform app. Just like the standard WhatsApp messenger, the WhatsApp Business Beta for iOS devices is limited to iPhones, and not available on iPads and iPods.

    How to download WhatsApp Business app on iPhones?

    Click on the TestFlight page to download and use WhatsApp Business app on your iPhone. The WhatsApp Business Beta for iOS has all the features of the Android WhatsApp Business.

    Download WhatsApp Business Beta for iOS devices

    After downloading and installing the app on an iPhone running on iOS 8 or the newer version, launch the app and sign-up using your mobile number. The WhatsApp Business final build will be made available for iPhones in the coming days. As of now, there is no official information on the launch date of the WhatsApp Business (stable) for iOS devices.

    Apple iPhone XS, Apple iPhone XS Max, and the Apple iPhone XR users can use both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business with different phone numbers, as these smartphones support dual SIM cards.

    Business features

    On WhatsApp Business for the iOS device, a user can set up a business profile, which will be visible for other users. A user can choose the type of business from the list of businesses listed on the app.

    Greeting message

    With this feature, a user will be able to send a new (programmable) message to the user after 14 days of inactivity. With the "away" feature, a user will be able to set the profile to "away", when the business is not available.

     

    Scheduled message

    The WhatsApp Business also allows the user to send a scheduled message, which can be used to notify upcoming deals and offers. With a quick reply feature, a user can send an instant reply as soon as he receives a message.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
