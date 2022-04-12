WhatsApp Business Users Get Ability To Share Profile Links News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp has been spotted developing a new interface for business accounts. It gives business users the ability to share a short link directly with their customers. Notably, the change has appeared on the beta version of WhatsApp for Android and it could be available soon for the WhatsApp Business users on iOS as well.

As of now, WhatsApp lets both regular and business users share their user profiles via a QR code. The app lets users manually create short links to their profiles on WhatsApp.

New WhatsApp Business Feature For Android

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta tracker, the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.9.8 has some references related to the new interface. Also, the website has shared a few screenshots to suggest the changes that are yet to be made public.

These screenshots show that the existing QR code button is available beside the user account name. It would be replaced with a new share icon. The report notes that tapping the icon will bring a new section called 'Share Profiles' that lets users get the option to copy the short link of their profile.

This short link can be used to let people chat with a WhatsApp account without needing to save its phone number in their contacts list. With this feature, WhatsApp's short URL wa.me will be included and it will be followed by the user's phone number.

Besides rolling out the ability to copy the short profile link, the Share Profile section will appear to include a Share Link option that will let users share the link to their WhatsApp profiles with users.

As per reports, the updated interface will be specific only to the WhatsApp Business accounts. The regular users may not get this feature on their app for now. For now, the exact details regarding the availability of the latest changes are yet to be revealed. Also, we are yet to see when this new feature will be rolled out to beta.

Other WhatsApp Features

Recently, WhatsApp was in the headlines for the launch of a new feature that shows the estimated time of arrival (ETA) for file sharing and developing new drawing tools. It was also spotted testing new message reactions for Android users.

Detailing these features, there were reports that WhatsApp will let users share large files of up to 2GB. When transferring files, it has been spotted testing the estimated time of arrival of the large files to be uploaded. This way, the feature comes in handy when sharing large files.

Usually, WhatsApp allows users to share files of up to 16MB in size, irrespective of the platform. However, it is said to be under testing to increase the limit to up to 2GB, thereby making it in line with that of Telegram. It is also in the process of introducing new drawing tools that will add to the existing marker that will bring a sharpened pencil option. We will get to know further details later.

