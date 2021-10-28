WhatsApp Chat Transfer Feature Now Supports Google Pixel Phones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp brought the much-awaited chat migration feature that lets users transfer their chat history from iOS to Android. When this feature was rolled out in August, it supported only the Samsung Galaxy Z foldable smartphones such as Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Later, this feature was rolled out to more Samsung smartphones.

Now, the search engine giant Google announced that all Pixel smartphones get the support for the chat migration feature. It will let users transfer their chat history from an iPhone to a Pixel smartphone. Notably, users who use an iPhone and want to switch to Pixel smartphones will require a USB Type-C port to Lightning cable to get this functionality.

WhatsApp Chat Migration From iPhone To Pixel Phones

Google took to its official blog post to announce the chat migration ability for iPhone users who want to migrate to Pixel smartphones. Detailing on how this feature works, Google shows that the feature will let users transfer media files such as media, conversations, and more to Pixel smartphones.

To avail the chat migration feature, users need to open WhatsApp and head on to the menu option Settings -> Chats -> Move Chats to Android. Google also noted that users will not receive any new messages while the chats being transferred.

As mentioned, this chat migration feature will be available for all Samsung and Google Pixel smartphones. Also, it has revealed that the feature will be available for all smartphones that will arrive with Android 12 OS.

Another WhatsApp Business Feature

Previously, WhatsApp fansite that tracks updates to the instant messaging app reported that the WhatsApp Business accounts are getting a feature that will let usets rate messages that they received from businesses. While all users will get the ability to give feedback to businesses with rating, they can rate messages from one to five stars with the latter being the maximum. Notably, it was noted that there is no way to give direct feedback to the business accounts for now.

For now, this feature to rate messages from business on WhatsApp has been rolled out to the beta versions of Android and iOS as well.

