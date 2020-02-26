Just In
WhatsApp Dark Mode Spotted For Web, Desktop Applications
WhatsApp dark mode is one of the features that users have been eagerly waiting for. The messaging app has already rolled out the dark mode in beta versions for Android and iOS sometime back. A new report by WABetaInfo notes that WhatsApp is working on dark mode for the desktop app and the WhatsApp web version too.
WhatsApp Dark Mode
The report comes with a couple of screenshots that reveal the dark mode interface on the desktop app. Of course, this is a work in progress and is still in the early developmental stages, but the interface does seem to be easier on the eye. It should be noted that the feature isn't publicly available yet.
The WABetaInfo report claims that a lot of tweaks need to be made for the WhatsApp desktop application in dark mode. For one, there is no toggle to enable the dark mode in the shared screenshot.
WhatsApp hasn't officially announced the new feature and it remains unknown when the dark mode would be launched. Looking back, WhatsApp's dark mode was initially discussed way back in 2018. The WhatsApp Web and desktop application could take a while to rollout.
WhatsApp Update
Earlier this month, WhatsApp for mobile application with dark mode was released with the 2.29.30.13 iOS beta for iPhone and the version 2.20.13 Android beta back in January. While the feature is still in beta version, it's unknown when the stable WhatsApp application update will be launched.
So far, we know that WhatsApp simply calls it Dark in the theme selection interface. Once toggled on, the interface presents a dark green profile with slight contrasting colors on the UI. As a comparison, WhatsApp has released a more widespread rollout of the dark mode for the iPhone beta app.
In other news, WhatsApp again faces criticism with news about the group chat invite links were being indexed by Google. WhatsApp has released an update with some changes and has removed the results from the search as well.
