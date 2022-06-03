WhatsApp Desktop Beta Spotted With New Unread Chat Filter News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app, is reportedly prepping a new chat filter feature for desktop users. The talk is about the unread chat filter that has been spotted on the WhatsApp Desktop Beta version 2.2221.1. This will make it easy for users to spot unread messages and give a prompt response.

WhatsApp Unread Chat Filter

The new unread chat filter on the desktop beta version was spotted by XDA Developers. The publication has also shared a screenshot of the feature to show what it might look like. When you click on the filter, it will hide all the chats that are read and show only the ones that are unread.

As the name indicates, this upcoming WhatsApp feature will be useful to those who receive a lot of messages on a daily basis. This feature will help users view the chats that they have not read without having to scroll down.

Upcoming WhatsApp Features

Besides the new unread chat filter feature on cards for the WhatsApp Desktop Beta version, the platform is also prepping a host of other features. One of the new features is the ability to edit text messages for the beta version of Android, iOS and Desktop.

This feature will let you fix typos and other errors without deleting the messages. However, you will not be able to delete the edited text, which is possible with some other platforms. Furthermore, a screenshot that was shared from the Android beta version hints that it will make its way first to Android with iOS and Desktop following suit.

In addition, the platform is working on a new desktop app for macOS. As per reports, WhatsApp is prepping a version of the app for macOS and this will use the Mac Catalyst framework. It lets developers come up with iPad applications for macOS Monterrey directly.

It is believed that the new app for macOS could make its way to the App Store, unlike the desktop app that can be downloaded via the official website. As of now, the app is under development and we need to wait for it to be available for download via the App Store on Mac.

The report went on to note that when you open WhatsApp for macOS for the first time, you have to link your phone by scanning the QR Code. The core will be generated by WhatsApp for macOS within the app's Settings -> Linked devices.

Also, it lets users to link WhatsApp for Android to WhatsApp for macOS. This way, users need not switch to iOS if they are using WhatsApp on an Android device.

