Upcoming WhatsApp Features: Silently Exit Group, Keep Disappearing Messages & More Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp, the meta-owned platform is working on multiple features to enhance user experience. First, the instant messaging app tests the upcoming features on the beta versions of Android and iOS apps before rolling out officially. We already covered some of its upcoming features in our previous stories. If you missed one, this article will be helpful for you. Here we've listed all upcoming WhatsApp features that will be rolled out in future updates.

Detailed Reaction Info For Albums

WhatsApp will soon introduce a new feature named the 'detailed reaction info for albums' which was spotted in WhatsApp's iOS beta version. In a future update, WhatsApp will allow users to view detailed reactions to the automatic album info by showing a media thumbnail. For the unaware, if someone now reacts to a photo or video in your automatic album, you need to open the album to view which media has reacted.

Exit Groups Silently

Another upcoming interesting feature on WhatsApp is the ability to silently exit groups. The feature was spotted in the beta version 2.2218.1 on the desktop. This feature will allow you to exit the WhatsApp group silently without notifying other group members. Only group admins will be notified if someone left the group.

WhatsApp Premium

WhatsApp will bring a subscription plan called 'WhatsApp Premium' for business accounts which will provide some additional features such as the ability to link up to 10 devices, create a custom business link, and so on. Although the subscription plan will be optional for users.

Caption View & Status Audience Selector

WhatsApp has rolled out the revamped caption view feature to a few beta testers. This feature lets you select additional recipients when sending media, including status updates. So, users don't need to forward the media after sending it.

Besides, WhatsApp will also offer a redesigned section where users will be able to choose the audience for the current status update. You don't need to go to status privacy settings to change. Both caption and the status audience selector are available to beta users and will be rolled out for more users in the coming days.

Save Disappearing Messages

In the future, users will be able to keep the important messages in a disappearing chat. WhatsApp will bring a new section within Contact Info and Group Info that will keep all important messages.

