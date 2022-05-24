WhatsApp Detailed Reaction Info For Albums Expected Soon; How Will It Work? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp recently introduced the reactions feature which lets users quickly express their views on a text and photos or videos sent on WhatsApp. You can react to a WhatsApp message using five emojis, while Instagram and Messenger allow us to use all emojis available on the platforms.

Now, the instant messaging app is working on a new feature named 'detailed reaction info'. The feature is currently under development and is yet to be rolled out for beta testers. Check here how to upcoming reaction feature will work.

WhatsApp Detailed Reaction Info For Albums: Explained

At this moment, when someone reacts to a photo or video in an automatic album, you need to open the album to view which media has reacted. According to a new report by WhatsApp beta tracker WaBetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform will allow users to view detailed reaction info by showing a media thumbnail in the future update.

WaBetaInfo also shared a screenshot to show the difference between the current version and the upcoming version. Now, the feature was spotted in WhatsApp's iOS beta version. It is also expected to be available on WhatsApp beta for Android and Desktop in the coming days.

WhatsApp Upcoming Features

Apart from this, the instant messaging app is also working on several features including the ability to silently exit groups. In the future, when you exit a WhatsApp group, other people won't be notified in the chat. WhatsApp group admins will only be notified that you left the group. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp's desktop beta version.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is also expected to bring a feature named WhatsApp Premium in the coming days. It is being tested on Android, iOS, and desktop versions. However, the feature will be exclusive to the business users which will also be optional for them to choose from. However, there is no info regarding the release timeline of these aforementioned features yet. We'll keep updating you if further info comes to our notice.

Another important thing, you must know is that WhatsApp will stop working for iOS 10 and iOS 11-powered devices starting October 24, 2022. To know in detail, you can go through our previous story.

