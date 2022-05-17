WhatsApp Upcoming Feature To Let You Exit Groups Silently News oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp recently introduced several features including message reaction which is now available for both iOS and Android users. Now, the instant messaging app was spotted testing the ability to silently exit groups. When you exit a group, WhatsApp now displays a system message on the group that says you have exited the group. In the future update, all group members won't be able to know when you will exit the groups.

WhatsApp New Feature To Soon Let You Exit Groups Silently

According to WhatsApp beta tracker WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will give users the ability to silently exit groups. The feature was spotted in the beta version 2.2218.1 on desktop. Besides, a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo revealed that when you will exit a WhatsApp group, other people won't be notified in the chat. Only group admins will be notified that you left the group.

The feature is working for the WhatsApp Desktop. However, it is also expected to be released on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS in the future. The feature is now under development and the exact release timeline is still unknown. If further info regarding this comes to our notice, we'll keep updating you.

WhatsApp Latest Features

As mentioned above, WhatsApp recently added the message reaction feature which allows users to react to a message. Using six emojis, you can quickly express your view on a text. Apart from this, the Meta-owned platform introduced the WhatsApp Communities Tab to bring all groups together, and any communities you have created or get added show up in a dedicated new tab.

The new feature makes our job easier as we don't need to search for any group by going through the list of chats. Besides, WhatsApp Groups have received the ability to host a voice call with up to 32 participants from the eight participants limit.

Also, WhatsApp increases the file sharing limit to support large files of up to 2GB. However, the feature is now available for WhatsApp Groups and is expected to be rolled out to all users in the coming days.

