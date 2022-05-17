Just In
- 13 min ago Google Nearby Share Explained: What Is Google Nearby Share And How To Use It?
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Realme Days Sale: Special Discounts On Best Selling Realme Smartphones
- 1 hr ago Nothing Phone 1 Might Launch With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- 2 hrs ago PM Narendra Modi Launches 5G Testbed: How Is It Beneficial?
Don't Miss
- News Delimitation in J&K democratic process, Pak has no locus standi on it: MEA
- Sports IPL 2022: KKR vs LSG Live Streaming, Date, Time, TV Channel, Team News, Squads
- Education Telangana SSC Exam 2022: Tips To Fare Well In TS Class 10 Exams To Be Held From May 23 Onwards. Check Details
- Finance WPI Inflation Goes Beyond 15% Mark, Highest Since May 2014
- Movies #LightsCameraJosh: Top Content Creators Enjoy Josh's Biggest Meetup In Varanasi
- Automobiles Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Grow By 858% In April - Ola Electric On Top
- Lifestyle World Hypertension Day: Hypertension, Holistic Healthcare Through Ayurveda And Yoga Expert Article
- Travel 10 Wonderful Destinations In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit
WhatsApp Upcoming Feature To Let You Exit Groups Silently
WhatsApp recently introduced several features including message reaction which is now available for both iOS and Android users. Now, the instant messaging app was spotted testing the ability to silently exit groups. When you exit a group, WhatsApp now displays a system message on the group that says you have exited the group. In the future update, all group members won't be able to know when you will exit the groups.
WhatsApp New Feature To Soon Let You Exit Groups Silently
According to WhatsApp beta tracker WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will give users the ability to silently exit groups. The feature was spotted in the beta version 2.2218.1 on desktop. Besides, a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo revealed that when you will exit a WhatsApp group, other people won't be notified in the chat. Only group admins will be notified that you left the group.
The feature is working for the WhatsApp Desktop. However, it is also expected to be released on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS in the future. The feature is now under development and the exact release timeline is still unknown. If further info regarding this comes to our notice, we'll keep updating you.
WhatsApp Latest Features
As mentioned above, WhatsApp recently added the message reaction feature which allows users to react to a message. Using six emojis, you can quickly express your view on a text. Apart from this, the Meta-owned platform introduced the WhatsApp Communities Tab to bring all groups together, and any communities you have created or get added show up in a dedicated new tab.
The new feature makes our job easier as we don't need to search for any group by going through the list of chats. Besides, WhatsApp Groups have received the ability to host a voice call with up to 32 participants from the eight participants limit.
Also, WhatsApp increases the file sharing limit to support large files of up to 2GB. However, the feature is now available for WhatsApp Groups and is expected to be rolled out to all users in the coming days.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999