WhatsApp Reactions Now Available: Mark Zuckerberg Confirms News oi-Vivek

If you are running on the latest version of WhatsApp on an Android or iOS device, then you can now react to the messages using emojis just like you can do on posts and comments on Facebook. Meta-boss, Mark Zuckerberg has now confirmed that the WhatsApp reactions feature is now live. Here is everything you need to know about the latest feature of WhatsApp inspired by Facebook.

What Are WhatsApp Reactions?

With WhatsApp reactions, you can now react to a message using six emojis such as okay, heart, happy, surprising, sad, and hi-fi. Using these reactions, you can quickly express your view on a text or even a multimedia file such as photos and videos sent on WhatsApp.

Again, WhatsApp reactions feature will be available for both Android and iOS devices. Make sure that you have installed the latest version of WhatsApp to get WhatsApp reaction feature on your Android and iOS devices. As of now, there is no information if WhatsApp Reactions will also be available for WhatsApp web users.

How To Get WhatsApp Reactions?

As we have mentioned before, update your WhatsApp to the latest available version to use WhatsApp reactions. While the updating is currently rolling out, it might take a few more days before you might get this feature. Again, make sure to update the app from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to get this feature ASAP.

We Are Yet To Receive The Feature

Although the WhatsApp reactions feature started rolling out a day ago, none of our devices (both Android and iOS) devices have received this feature. Again, the feature is likely to be rolling out in phases, and we should receive the same in the next few days.

More Features Incoming

WhatsApp is no more just a texting platform, as in India you can now send and receive payments using WhatsApp Pay, which uses UPI technology. On top of that, the parent company Meta is likely to introduce a lot of new features, and it recently started testing multi-device WhatsApp Web technology, which allows users to use WhatsApp on desktops and laptops even when the phone is in offline mode.

