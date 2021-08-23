WhatsApp For iPad Coming Soon As Part Of Multi-Device Support News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used instant messaging platforms worldwide. As a result, its parent company, Facebook is gearing up to rollout new features that are highly anticipated by users. Among these is the support for iPad and a slew of Android tablets. Now, it looks like this issue will be fixed soon via a future update.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is all set to get multi-device 2.0 support within the latest beta version of the app. Also, it shows a screenshot with a linked iPad., This affirms that WhatsApp will get official support for iPad and Android tablets in a future stable update.

WhatsApp Gets Support For iPad And Tablets

According to a PocketLint report, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and a few other members have personally reached to the founder of WABetaInfo to discuss the upcoming features and plans coming to the instant messaging app. One of the upcoming features is the View Once feature that is seen in Snapchat that recently made its way to the stable version of the app.

Talking about the multi-device 2.0 feature, the Facebook CEO hinted about the support for a standalone multi-device mode in June this year. In this mode, the linked devices can function even without power or an active network connection in the primary device. It makes it much easier and more convenient for users to stay connected via WhatsApp, especially in emergency situations.

What Could Be The Challenge?

Notably, this is the first time that WhatsApp will be supported by iPad and Android tablets via linked deices feature. However, there is no specific word regarding when this integration will turn fruitful. If you already have WhatsApp for iOS beta, then you can access the iPad version of the app as well.

Many people use WhatsApp for years but are missing the app on their tablet devices. Given that the multi-device support brings the same to tablets, it is great to use the feature work on more devices. However, the major technical challenge lies in getting the messages and files to sync properly across devices, which comes to use when the device's battery dies.

