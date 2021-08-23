Just In
- 7 min ago Realme Narzo 50A 4G Spotted At India’s BIS Listing; What About Realme Narzo 40 Series?
- 1 hr ago Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For August 23, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000
- 1 hr ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 23; Step By Step Process To Redeem Codes
- 9 hrs ago Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Days: Discount Offers On Large Screen Smart TVs
Don't Miss
- News Covid-19 third wave to hit children, may peak in Oct: MHA panel to PMO
- Finance Why Are The Jewellers On A Token Strike Today?
- Movies Mahesh Manjrekar Undergoes Surgery For Bladder Cancer; Actor On His Road To Recovery: Report
- Sports IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore yet to get NOC for Hasaranga, Chameera from SLC
- Education TN 10th Result 2021 Live Updates, Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021 Link At dge.tn.gov.in
- Lifestyle Why Are People With Diabetes At Increased Risk Of Depression?
- Automobiles Honda Mid-Size SUV India Launch Details — New Honda SUV Coming In 2023
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Delhi In September
WhatsApp For iPad Coming Soon As Part Of Multi-Device Support
WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used instant messaging platforms worldwide. As a result, its parent company, Facebook is gearing up to rollout new features that are highly anticipated by users. Among these is the support for iPad and a slew of Android tablets. Now, it looks like this issue will be fixed soon via a future update.
As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is all set to get multi-device 2.0 support within the latest beta version of the app. Also, it shows a screenshot with a linked iPad., This affirms that WhatsApp will get official support for iPad and Android tablets in a future stable update.
WhatsApp Gets Support For iPad And Tablets
According to a PocketLint report, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and a few other members have personally reached to the founder of WABetaInfo to discuss the upcoming features and plans coming to the instant messaging app. One of the upcoming features is the View Once feature that is seen in Snapchat that recently made its way to the stable version of the app.
Talking about the multi-device 2.0 feature, the Facebook CEO hinted about the support for a standalone multi-device mode in June this year. In this mode, the linked devices can function even without power or an active network connection in the primary device. It makes it much easier and more convenient for users to stay connected via WhatsApp, especially in emergency situations.
What Could Be The Challenge?
Notably, this is the first time that WhatsApp will be supported by iPad and Android tablets via linked deices feature. However, there is no specific word regarding when this integration will turn fruitful. If you already have WhatsApp for iOS beta, then you can access the iPad version of the app as well.
Many people use WhatsApp for years but are missing the app on their tablet devices. Given that the multi-device support brings the same to tablets, it is great to use the feature work on more devices. However, the major technical challenge lies in getting the messages and files to sync properly across devices, which comes to use when the device's battery dies.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
18,999
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
84,999
-
59,999