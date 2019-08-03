WhatsApp ‘Frequently Forwarded’ Label Starts Rolling Out In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is constantly bringing many new features to its messaging platform to deliver a great user experience. It is addressing the issues faced by users with the introduction of these new features. One of the major issues faced by WhatsApp users is the menace of forwards and spam messages. Now, the messaging platform has come up with a solution to fix the same.

Well, WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature called Frequently Forwarded messages label. This has been rolled out to both the Android and iOS versions of the app. It will let users know if they the message that has been received has been forwarded for more than five times. Also, long forwarded messages will appear truncated and you can read the full message by tapping it.

Frequently Forwarded Label On WhatsApp

Recently, WhatsApp has been hitting the headlines for the rise in the spread of fake news. The messaging platform owned by Facebook has been implementing several new means to curb the spread of misinformation. One such step is the addition of the 'Frequently Forwarded Label'. Notably, this is an extension of the 'Forwarded' label rolled out by the company last year.

Initially, this feature was first spotted in a beta version of WhatsApp earlier this year. Now, the company has started rolling out the feature with the latest update of the app for all users. Not only at the receiving end but also while sending, the users will receive a notice in the form of a double arrow icon showing that they are forwarding a message.

How Will It Be Useful?

With this new feature that shows the Frequently Forwarded label on messages, when you receive a message, you can get to know that it has been forwarded more than five times. Also, long messages will be truncated as an indication. This is one way to understand that the message could be a spam that has been in circulation by many users. And, you can refrain from sending the message to your contacts, thereby curbing the spread of fake information.

