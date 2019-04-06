WhatsApp tests new message forwarding features on Android beta News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu WhatsApp brings two new features for users.

WhatsApp is coming up with many new features for the convenience of users and ensures them better privacy than ever before. Recently, the instant messaging platform came up with many new useful features. Now, it is testing new message forwarding features on the latest Android beta version.

Well, WhatsApp recently rolled out the Forwarding Info feature. This feature will show you the number of times a message has been forwarded. While this feature is already live for the Android beta users with the version number 2.19.93, the other feature that is under testing is the Frequently Forwarded Message.

New forwarding features on WhatsApp

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new feature called Frequently Forwarded message. This feature will let you decide if you want to receive frequently forwarded messages in a group chat. This is ideal for the Good Morning messages that are sometimes too annoying for many members of the group.

The report mentions that these new features related to message forward have been rolled out to the Android beta version 2.19.97 of the app. But these are yet to be rolled out to the stable version of the app. Talking about the Frequently Forwarded Message feature, it is under development and only the Forwarding Info is available for beta users for now. Reportedly, the former will be found in the Group Chat settings.

When you enable this feature, no one in the group will be able to send frequently forward messages to the group. While forwarding is not possible, any member of the group can still copy and paste the forwarded messages from other conversations to the group. The only advantage is that this restriction to the groups will make the process of sending forwards relatively longer.

For now, this feature is under testing on Android and is yet to be rolled out to the stable users. Even the iOS version of the app is yet to receive this feature.