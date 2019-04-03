ENGLISH

    WhatsApp new privacy feature let you decide who can add you in a group

    WhatsApp brings new privacy setting which will allow you to choose who can add you to a group. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp which is one of the most popular across the globe. The app has been through a long journey and not it plays a very important role in everyone's life. The company never missed an update and keeps on adding new features to avoid the monotonousness of messaging. Now the company has added a new feature which will allow you to decide who can add you to the groups. 

    WhatsApp new privacy feature let you decide who can add you in a group

     

    You must be annoyed by many WhatsApp groups which are active entire day sending random messages and forwards, this is a solution to that problem. This is a new privacy setting and invite system which you can enable from the following steps. 

    First, you need to head to the 'Settings' option of the WhatsApp app where you can find 'Account'

    Tap on the 'Account' option which will take you to the privacy settings. There you will find the 'Group' option, where you have to select from “Nobody,” “My Contacts,” or “Everyone.” 

    Selecting 'Nobody' will disable everyone to join you in any group. While selecting 'My Contact' will only allow people to add you to a group who are there in your contact. 

    By introducing this new feature WhatsApp has increased the privacy level of the app. This new feature will be rolling out to some users today and it will be made available for everyone globally in upcoming weeks. 

    whatsapp facebook app news
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
