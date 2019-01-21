ENGLISH

WhatsApp limits message forwarding to five chats globally

Facebook-owned WhatsApp puts a limit on users from forwarding one message to more than five chats at a time globally.

    Facebook-owned WhatsApp last year restricted all the Indian users from forwarding one message to more than five chats at a time. Now it has been reported that the company is implementing this rule globally. The company believes that this will help WhatsApp in focusing on private messaging with close contact, and also stop people for spreading rumours.

    WhatsApp limits message forwarding to five chats globally

     

    According to the company, they have evaluated this test and received feedback from users over a span of six-month. This test significantly reduces the numbers of forwarded message around the world. The company rolled out this feature last year, this feature helps users to understand which message is forwarded and which one your friend or relative has written to you.

    Starting today, all the users will be able to forward a message to only five chats at a time. The company claims that it will keep on listening to the feedback of their users and make the changes in future if required.

    Just to recall, WhatsApp started rolling this feature in India back in July 2018. The reason behind the rollout was the increasing number of lynching incidents. The company was under great pressure from the Indian government to handle the menace of fake news on its platform.

    To address the issue, WhatsApp made this move by limiting the spread of forwarded messages. In a blog post, WhatsApp has announced that it is launching a test to limit the message forwarding on its platform in India. Notably, Indian users share maximum messages and videos that users in other countries.

    WhatsApp has also said to roll out the most awaited Dark mode soon. A new development has been reported which has given some more hints about the upcoming feature. According to the report the new feature is slated to roll out for Android and iOS both.

    Read More About: message forwarding whatsapp app news
    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
