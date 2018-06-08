WhatsApp displays ‘Forwarded’ message label

A few days back, we came across a report suggesting that WhatsApp starts supporting group video and audio calls. This feature is said to be rolled out only to select Android users with the beta version 2.18.162. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging platform appears to have brought another feature to the Android users. The Android beta version 2.18.179 features the Forwarded label on forwarded messages.

The Forwarded label will make it easier to distinguish between the regular and forwarded messages. Currently, it is available only for the Android beta users running the latest version of the app. It is expected to be rolled out to the stable Android, iOS and Web platforms soon.

Though this feature has been rolled out to the latest beta version of Android now, it was making rounds on the internet for quite some time. Back in March, there was a report hinting that WhatsApp is testing the forwarded message feature in order to curb spam messages, which is a menace for many users on the platform.

How to control storage space used by WhatsApp on Android

How this WhatsApp feature works

When you forward a message to another user or group, the message will have a 'Forwarded' label on top alongside the symbol as seen in the image above. It could be annoying as the recipients will get to know that you have forwarded the message.

Why this feature

Earlier this year, there were reports that the 'good morning' messages on the platform are becoming a menace for many users. Due to the forwarded messages, it is said that almost one-third of smartphone users are facing a space crunch. Understanding the issue, WhatsApp appears to have started addressing the issue as the forwarded messages consume a lot of storage space.

Other latest WhatsApp features

Lately, the app has been focusing on rolling out several new features to its users. The most recent one is the Predicted Upload feature, which lets you share photos faster than before. This feature does not raise any security concerns as the WhatsApp servers that store the photos are end-to-end encrypted. Also, there are many features meant for the group admins. One of the most useful recent features is the ability to hide the files received on WhatsApp in the gallery.