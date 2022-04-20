WhatsApp Group Polls, App Language Features Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, WhatsApp has been hitting the headlines for the launch of new features such as Communities, expanded support to 32 members in group voice calls, and more. Now, the app has rolled out yet another feature that has been rumored for quite some time. Well, the talk is about the ability to host polls in group chats that lets users share their views with other members of the group.

Polls In WhatsApp Groups

As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is prepping a new Group Polls feature. This feature is tipped to let users create polls within WhatsApp groups and share them with other members. The report has also shared a screenshot of the same on its blog and gives users a close glimpse of what the feature will look like.

The screenshot of the Group Polls shows that a poll will appear as a message within the group chat. Unlike a regular text message, there will be multiple options for group members to choose from in a poll. Also, it will have a Vote button at the end of the message to let them cast their vote or share their opinion. Besides this, the report notes that all options in a poll and users' answers will be protected with end-to-end encryption, which means that other group members or WhatsApp can see the users' responses.

As of now, the WhatsApp Group Polls feature is under development and it remains to be seen when the feature will be rolled out to the beta users of the Android and iOS versions of the app. Following the same, it will be rolled out widely to all users.

WhatsApp App Language Feature

In a separate report, it has been tipped that WhatsApp is working on bringing a new feature for users worldwide to choose the app language of their choice. The blog notes that the App Language feature will be available to all global users with the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.9.13. Notably, users can select the language in the Settings menu and there are inclusions such as Urdu, Azerbaycan, and Afrikaans among others.

