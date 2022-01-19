WhatsApp In-App Support Feature: What Is It? How To Access? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Meta-owned instant messaging app has been rumored to be working on a feature, which is claimed to let users contact it directly within the app. Now, the company has started rolling out this new feature called in-app support. To put it in simple words, this feature will let WhatsApp users contact the official support team of WhatsApp directly from a chat thread. It is as similar as chatting with any other contact via the app.

WhatsApp In-App Support

In a previous report, the WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo stated that the new in-app support feature could let users and the messaging platform manage bug reports. Also, the blog noted that the in-app support feature or Support Chat Threads will be verified and the chats will be end-to-end encrypted. These will be closed after the issue that was reported has been fixed.

After briefly introducing and pausing the rollout of the in-app support feature to select beta testers, WhatsApp seems to have started rolling out this feature to all Android and iOS beta testers now. Notably, this new feature is accessible to the users of the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.3.5 and WhatsApp beta for iOS version 22.2.72. Furthermore, the report notes that the stable versions of the instant messaging platform will also get this feature sometime soon.

How To Access WhatsApp In-App Support Feature

If you face an issue and want to raise it and bring it to WhatsApp's knowledge, then you can use this feature. To use the in-app support feature, you just have to go to WhatsApp -> Settings -> Help -> Contact Us. in the following screen, you need to type a message that explains the issue you are facing and send it across to WhatsApp.

The messaging app will respond to your query via a verified chat within the app itself. Also, the chat will be closed once the issue has been fixed and you will have to initiate a new chat to report any other issue.

Notably, WhatsApp will collect certain information related to the device you are using to understand the issue you have raised. The information that it might collect includes network details, phone number, WhatsApp and operating system version. However, sharing of data is optional and you can stop sharing the same by just turning off the toggle of the option reading, 'Include Device Information' under the space where you have typed the issue.

