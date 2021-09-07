WhatsApp Will Let You Hide Status, Last Seen From Select Contacts News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Facebook is hitting the tech headlines constantly as it is prepping to rollout new features for its users. One of the new features that is on cards is the ability to make it easier for users to hide their status, last seen and profile picture from select contacts.

Currently, there are only three options to choose from no one, everyone and only contacts. However, users do not get an option to hide these aspects from select people in the contact list. Given that this feature was spotted, we can expect the same to be rolled out to users in the near future.

WhatsApp New Changes

As per WABetaInfo, the fansite that tracks new changes being rolled out to the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is bringing changing to its privacy settings. With this change, users can decide to hide their last seen, statuses and profile pictures from select users. Notably, this feature is being tested on the Android and iOS beta versions.

With this new privacy setting change, users can choose between four options to display their last seen, profile photo and statuses. The fourth option that will be added to these settings - 'My contacts except'. This way, users can enable their last seen only to specific contacts and disable it for the rest.

So, there will be four options to choose from including the new one that lets users choose the contacts who will not be able to see their photos and last seen. The report has shared a screenshot of the new option added to the privacy settings but it does not reveal how to add contacts to that list. Also, it is important to note that if you do not share the last seen with a contact, then you will not be able to view the person's last seen as well.

As of now, this new WhatsApp feature is under development and the company is yet to roll out the feature to its users. It is yet to announce whether the users of the stable version of the app will get the ability to hide their last seen, statuses and profile pictures from select contacts or not.

