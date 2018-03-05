WhatsApp likely testing Locked Recordings feature on Android beta

Undoubtedly, WhatsApp is testing many new features those are aimed at enhancing the user experience. We have been coming across many new features likely to be seen on the messaging platform in the coming updates of late. The latest one that has managed to hit the headlines is the locked recordings feature.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp update tracker blog, the Facebook-owned platform is testing the Locked Recordings feature. From the name itself, we can get to know that this feature lets users lock the record button instead of having to tap and hold it in order to record voice messages. Finally, it looks like WhatsApp is testing the same on the Android beta versions 2.18.70 and 2.18.71.

Notably, this Locked Recordings feature was made available for the iOS users last year itself but it did not make its way to the Android users for unknown reasons. Given that it is under testing, we can expect the feature to be rolled out to all the Android beta users by the end of March. With this feature, Android users can be free from the major issue of pressing and holding the record button in order to record a message and send it.

Besides the Locked Recordings feature, it looks like the company is also testing the preview recordings feature. As the name indicates, this feature will let users take a preview of the recording before they actually send it to the recipients. The preview recordings feature is said to be rolled out to the public beta version of the app soon but a specific timeline has not been revealed as of now.

Over the weekend, WhatsApp extended the deadline of the Delete for Everyone feature from 420 seconds to 4096 seconds and this is applicable only to the Android beta users. With this change in effect, the Android beta users can delete the unintended messages within 68 minutes and 16 seconds instead of the previous limit of just seven minutes. This feature is expected to be rolled out to the iOS users of WhatsApp as well in the coming days.