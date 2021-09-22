WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Report Specific Spam, Abusive Messages News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

WhatsApp has been consistently adding new features to its mobile app as well as a desktop version to deliver a better user experience. Recently the company enhanced its security levels by adding end-to-end encryption to the cloud backups where chats are being stored. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly working on another new feature which is also centred on user's safety. The brand is testing improvements with the report message feature which we might see soon on our respective devices.

How WhatsApp Is Improving Report Messages Feature?

WhatsApp had introduced the option to report a contact or conversation in the past but is now testing additional features with it. The company will be allowing the users to report specific messages. With the availability of this option, users will be able to flag messages that are either spam or abusive and are flooding the inbox.

Currently, WhatsApp only allows a user to report entire conversations of any business or individuals but not any specific message that needs to be flagged. A report via WABetaInfo suggests WhatsApp has started testing this feature with both Android and iOS Beta versions.

The report further suggests the latter's 2.21.190.12 and 2.21.190.11 iOS beta builds bring this new specific message reporting feature to the app. Once the user reports any message it will be sent directly to the company and also the sender would be notified of the same.

The Android beta version 2.21.20.1 and the older 2.21.19.15 are said to carry this new safety feature. WhatsApp is currently silent on this matter and has not released any statements or official confirmations on this new reporting feature. Therefore, it would be hard to guess when a stable version would be released for the masses.

How Important Is This New WhatsApp Security Feature For General Masses?

Privacy is a crucial aspect of all the instant messaging apps and tools and WhatsApp has been focused on delivering a secure platform to the users. But not just securing the conversation but providing other aspects of safety is also a priority for the brand.

The message reporting feature has been helping the users with the same. But, the specific message reporting feature is an important feature which this app was missing out on.

