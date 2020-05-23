This New WhatsApp Feature Under Testing Lets You Add Contacts

ENGLISH

    WhatsApp has been introducing new features from time to time to improve the experience of its users. In a recent development, it looks like the instant messaging service is testing a new feature similar to the one available on Snapchat. This feature is said to let users add new contacts just by scanning a QR code.

    As per a report by WABetaInfo, the QR code feature to add contacts directly from WhatsApp is said to be under development for quite some time. As of now, there is no word regarding when this feature will be made available for the users of stable versions of the app. However, it is likely that both the Android and iOS versions of the app will get this feature sometime soon.

    WhatsApp QR Code Feature

    It is said that WhatsApp will offer a unique QR code for each user to help easily add contacts. The report adds that this new feature will be seen under the Profile settings. Sharing it will let a user to add anyone to their contacts list without the tedious process that exists now. To add contacts, users just have to use the option to scan codes and add contact to WhatsApp directly.

    Notably, the QR code scanning feature that lets users add new contacts will be beneficial for the WhatsApp business users as they can quickly share their contacts and get orders or payments. Also, it can be used in shops using WhatsApp for official purposes. When the WhatsApp Pay feature is rolled out soon, this feature will enhance its experience.

     

    As of now, there is no word regarding when this feature will be rolled out. Given that WhatsApp has a good track record of launching beta features to the stable versions of its app, we can expect it to rollout this feature that lets users scan QR codes to add contacts to all its users. In addition to this, the instant messaging app will also bring the support for multiple device account support soon for its users.

    Read More About: whatsapp news apps
    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2020

