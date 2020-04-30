ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp To Offer Credit And Loan Facility To Users In India

    By
    |

    WhatsApp Payments, a UPI-based payment service was launched in India two years back but it was called off as it failed to get the necessary approvals in the country. In the meantime, it looks like the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform will enter the credit market in India and provide loans to users.

    WhatsApp To Offer Credit And Loan Facility To Users In India

     

    WhatsApp Credit And Loans Facility

    As per a filing with the ministry of corporate affairs, WhatsApp Payments has listed credit and loan facility as one of its business purposes in India. Apart from this, no other financial services are mentioned in the filing spotted by TechCrunch. However, there is no clarity if WhatsApp will provide personal loans to customers or offer credit for those who are looking forward to purchase funds via its payments platform.

    Notably, the information comes soon after WhatsApp reached out to the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) to bring out the payments platform that will be compliant with the regulations related to local data protection and storage by May. Back in February, WhatsApp Payments was approved for a phased launch in India but there were compliance issues and controversies that called it off.

    Rise In Digital Transactions In India

    The WhatsApp credit and loan facility seems to make it at a time when there is a rise in digital transactions in the country. Almost all tech companies are coming up with credit payment systems in the country. Earlier this year, Paytm expanded its services to merchants with the launch of new gadgets such as QR display, portable speaker with voice confirmation of transactions, and PoS machine with inbuilt printer and scanner.

    Recently, Amazon came up with the Pay Later service for eligible users providing them zero-interest credit for up to Rs. 60,000. Notably, the Amazon Pay Later supports both purchases and utility bills. To facilitate the same, the e-commerce portal joined hands with Karur Vysya Bank and Capital Float.

     

    This service should provide relief to those who want to buy things during the global health crisis of coronavirus. It is similar to the service launched by Flipkart and LazyPay offering credit limits of up to Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 1,00,000 respectively for eligible users.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp news apps
    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X