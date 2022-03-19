WhatsApp Likely Preps New Terms Of Service Reminder News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reportedly, the instant messaging platform Whatsapp is prepping a new yearly reminder for the Terms of Service of the app. The platform is claimed to be working on an entry in the settings menu of the app that has been spotted on the latest Android beta version. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from WhatsApp.

Besides this, the instant messaging platform is touted to remove access to Quick Replies for the regular accounts on the latest beta version of WhatsApp desktop. Previously, the platform was added for users without Business accounts.

New WhatsApp Features

As per a report by the features tracker WABetaInfo, the app is currently prepping a new feature called 'Yearly reminder of our Terms of Service' entry in the Help menu under Settings. The report also shared a screenshot from the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android with version number 2.22.8.1. It shows a green dot on the Help section in the Settings of the app to draw users' attention towards the yearly reminder to accept the Terms of Service.

Currently, the entry is not visible on the app and it is under development. However, the report explains that clicking on this option will redirect users to a page of the Terms of Service of the app. Notably, this option will be visible only for users in India and it will comply with the Information Technology Rules 2021, the report adds.

However, the Meta-owned instant messaging service is yet to disclose any plans related to adding a shortcut to the Terms of Service or a reminder to the same for its users in India. Earlier, it revealed plans to update the terms last year.

Besides this, WhatsApp is also working on reverting a change that let regular WhatsApp accounts access the Quick Reply feature. This was spotted in a separate report by WABetaInfo. The Quick Replies are available for WhatsApp Business users. It lets them save some replies and send these to users on WhatsApp Desktop by using keyboard shortcuts.

Now, with the change that has been spotted, even the regular WhatsApp users will be able to access the feature on a recent version of the Desktop app. The service has disabled Quick Replies for the individual accounts on WhatsApp Desktop beta version.

Best Mobiles in India