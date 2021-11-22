WhatsApp Rolls Out Two New Safety-Centric Features For Users News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app has rolled out two new features for its users. These new features are Flash calls and Message level reporting. As per the company, these new features will improve the safety of users on the messaging platform by verifying the users' phone numbers and letting them report specific messages.

Going by an official statement from WhatsApp, they are continuously trying to improve the safety of users. With these new features, they are in plans to ensure that their user experience remains secure along with the other safety measures and features on the platform. Let's take a look at the details of these new features from here.

Flash Calls Feature On WhatsApp

The newly added Flash Calls feature will allow Android users who are installing or reinstalling the app on the same or a new device. During the installation or re-installation process, users need to verify their phone numbers on the platform via a simple automated call. This way, users will no more have the existing SMS verification process.

WhatsApp's Flash Calls feature will let users call their own devices for the verification of their phone numbers. This is touted to be a much safer option as compared to making a call from within the app.

Message Level Reporting On WhatsApp

The Message Level Reporting feature on WhatsApp was already in the works for quite some time. Now, it has been rolled out to the users and will allow users to flag specific messages on the platform. To use these features, users need to long-press on a particular message and they need to choose to either report or block users.

New WhatsApp Privacy Features

Furthermore, the feature tracker WABetaInfo has revealed that the recently introduced option - Accept My Contacts was introduced to the Android beta version 2.21.23. This feature will let users to choose can see their information such as details, last seen, profile photo and status on the instant messaging app.

With this new option, there will be a fourth option to control who can view the last seen settings. This includes Accept My Contacts in addition to the existing options such as Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody. Those contacts who are not selected under this option will not get the notifications as they did before.

New Apps For Users

Recently, a report suggested WhatsApp is developing new apps for Windows users (Windows 10 and Windows 11 to be specific). It is said to be a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) based app that has been developed from the ground up. Eventually, it will be quite different from the existing WhatsApp app for Windows in terms of look and feel.

Besides the app for Windows users, WhatsApp appears to be prepping a new app for macOS users as well. The report notes that the app is based on the Catalyst project of Apple. Apparently, it will let developers use a single code to build both iPadOS and macOS apps. This new version of WhatsApp for macOS is said to be identical to the iPadOS version that was recently spotted to be under development. However, it is claimed to get some notable UI improvements.

