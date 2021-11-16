WhatsApp Reportedly Develops New Apps For Windows, macOS Users News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp owned by Meta is hitting the headlines almost every other day as it is prepping many new features for an enhanced user experience. In a recent development, WhatsApp has been spotted developing a couple of new apps for macOS and Windows users. Notably, these apps are seen to have UI improvements than the regular desktop versions of the app.

WhatsApp's UWP-Based App For Windows

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp features tracker citing the Italian blog Aggiornamenti Lumia, WhatsApp is developing new apps for Windows users (Windows 10 and Windows 11 to be specific). It is said to be a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) based app that has been developed from the ground up. Eventually, it will be quite different from the existing WhatsApp app for Windows in terms of look and feel.

When it comes to the changes as compared to the previous version, WhatsApp's UWP version is claimed to include acrylic effects that came along with Windows 11 OS. Also, it is said to include a new drawing feature that will let users scrabble or write on a white panel on the app. This can be shared with the contacts on the platform.

The report goes on to state that the UWP app will deliver notifications even if it is closed and inactive on the desktop. The app is claimed to be faster and take just a second to load as compared to the existing app.

WhatsApp For macOS

Besides the app for Windows users, WhatsApp appears to be prepping a new app for macOS users as well. The report notes that the app is based on the Catalyst project of Apple. Apparently, it will let developers use a single code to build both iPadOS and macOS apps. This new version of WhatsApp for macOS is said to be identical to the iPadOS version that was recently spotted to be under development. However, it is claimed to get some notable UI improvements.

New WhatsApp Features For iOS

Apart from these new desktop apps, WhatsApp has started rolling out the much-awaited ability to pause voice recording on iOS for select beta testers. Also, users of another iOS beta version have received the ability to hide their 'last seen' from select contacts.

Detailing on these, the iOS beta users with the version 2.21.320.16 will get the ability to pause their voice recordings. Also, they will be able to resume the recordings with the pause button. However, not all beta users of the iOS app have received this feature. The report by WABetaInfo notes that only select users who are seeing the voice waveforms while recording their voice will be able to get this update.

In a separate development, the WhatsApp iOS beta version 2.21.230.15 has brought the 'My Contacts Except' privacy setting to hide last seen, about updates, and profile photo from select users. The feature tracker has shared a screenshot to show the new privacy setting's look that is available to the beta testers. Notably, this feature made its way to Android beta recently and has been talked about for quite some time.

Best Mobiles in India