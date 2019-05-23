WhatsApp Status will display ads from 2020: Here’s how it will help businesses News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu WhatsApp Status will start showing ads and will help businesses sell products without leaving the app.

Facebook acquired instant messaging app WhatsApp back in 2014 for $19 billion marking the biggest acquisition ever. Since the acquisition, the company has been trying out measures to monetize the app. Earlier, the social media giant assured that users do not have to pay to use the app but it looks like it is on the verge of making revenue from ads.

As per recent reports, WhatsApp might start displaying in-app ads. It was always inevitable that users will start seeing some sort of ads in WhatsApp ever since the acquisition by Facebook. Previously, there was confirmation regarding the monetization plans.

Now, it has been confirmed that the same will start rolling out in 2020. The ads will be displayed on both Android and iOS versions of the instant messaging app. This confirmation was revealed by the parent company at the ongoing Marketing Summit in Netherlands.

Ads on WhatsApp status

Talking about ads on WhatsApp, the first set of ads will appear on the status stories as seen in Facebook and Instagram. These ads will occupy the whole screen and show the company name instead of contact name. A swipe-up on the link will also be included to facilitate shopping.

It remains unclear if there will be any design changes for ads shown in WhatsApp. The company might introduce smaller alternatives that show the chats on the conversations. Similar to WhatsApp Status, these ads are also expected to vanish automatically after 24 hours. These may contain links as well that can be swiped up to go to the source.

Facebook assures that these WhatsApp ads will not weaken the end-to-end encryption of the instant messaging app. And, there will be no runs on the service.

Changes to WhatsApp Business app

It was also revealed that there will be changes made to the WhatsApp Business app. The social media giant will plan to make the platform richer with Image + text and PDF + text format. The integration of product catalog on WhatsApp with that of Facebook Business Manager catalog will also take place. This way, businesses can sell without leaving the app and customers can make payment via WhatsApp UPI payment launched last year.

Via: PhoneArena