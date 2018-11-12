WhatsApp Stickers search feature likely in the pipeline

The much-talked-about WhatsApp feature in recent times is Stickers. Soon after the rollout of this feature, several third-party sticker packs have been made available for the users of the app to download and use on their phones. In addition to this, there are a few official WhatsApp stickers as well that are preloaded with the app.

Now, there is interesting news for those who are fond of using WhatsApp stickers. Well, searching for the new stickers isn't easy as it is in the case of rival apps. To make this task easy, it looks like the Facebook-owned company is likely working on a search feature that will make it easier for you to share stickers with your friends on WhatsApp. It is said that the feature is currently in the making for Android devices and the iOS version of the app might get it later.

WhatsApp sticker search feature

As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the beta tracker of the app, the Android version of the messaging platform will get the stickers search feature. The report also shares a few screenshots showing the search feature on the app. It looks similar to the one available for emojis and GIFs. Also, the leaked screenshots show that there will be a lens icon at the bottom left corner to let you search for stickers. On hitting this icon, you will get a search bar at the top.

Though the feature has been spotted, there is no clarity regarding when this feature will be rolled out for the users. But we can expect it to be rolled out to the Android version for the users to try the new experience. Even the iPhone users will get it soon after the Android users. Notably, the search functionality is important as it will enhance the user experience and the usage of stickers.

Create your own WhatsApp Stickers

In addition to the preloaded stickers and the ones available for download via the Google Play Store, users of the app can also create their own WhatsApp stickers with the help of third-party apps. Check out how to create your own WhatsApp Sticker and share it with your family and friends on the app from here.