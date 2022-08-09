WhatsApp To Bring Telegram Channels-Like Feature To Its Web Version News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is likely working on a new feature for its desktop users. The talk is about WhatsApp Communities, which was introduced a few months back and was spotted on the beta version of WhatsApp for desktop. With similarities to Telegram Channels, this feature is gaining popularity among beta users and is making its way to the stable version of the app.

Besides the desktop client of WhatsApp, the Communities feature has also been spotted on the Android version and iOS versions of the instant messaging app owned by Meta.

WhatsApp Communities Spotted On Stable Version

As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Communities icon has been spotted on the desktop app. The report has shared a screenshot, which shows the communities icon at the top right corner of the app besides the WhatsApp Status icon. Currently, this feature is under development and even beta users cannot use it now.

As soon as the WhatsApp Communities feature is made available, the icon will become a shortcut to enter the Communities similar to Status. Users will be able to see the communities they belong to and the past communities they were a part of. Given that this feature was spotted on Android, iOS, and the Web, we can expect the new feature to be rolled out to all versions of the app soon, at least in beta.

What Does WhatsApp Communities Mean?

For those who are unaware, WhatsApp has stated that Communities will let people bring together separate groups under a single roof with a structure working for them. People can receive updates sent to the Community and easily organize small discussion groups on topics that matter to them.

Each WhatsApp Community will have a description and a menu of groups that users can join based on their choice. The messaging app claims that this provides a structure and organization to conversations among larger and more complex groups and will let people focus on topics of their interest.

To make it simple, if there is a community for a specific company, the management can bring all employees and teams together to share the must-read updates and set up groups related to activities, announcements and more.

Best Mobiles in India