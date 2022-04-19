WhatsApp To Support Smart Glasses To Dictate Messages News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app, will soon let users dictate messages via smart glasses. This new feature appears to be tied to Facebook Assistant and will be locked to the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses.

As per the latest findings of the XDA-Developers team, there is evidence related to this feature in the latest WhatsApp Beta version 2.22.9.13. It includes a range of data indicating that WhatsApp is developing a new feature, which would let users dictate messages through Facebook Assistant on specific wearable devices.

Going by this report, the new feature will let Ray-Ban Stories owners dictate messages into the device's microphone. Also, it will allow users to send commands to Facebook Assistant. The report adds that the smart assistant will directly send a message to a contact on WhatsApp.

For those who are unaware, WhatsApp's parent company Meta launched its first pair of smart glasses back in September last year. It was launched in partnership with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica. Notably, Ray-Ban Stories look pretty low-profile and allow users to capture photos and videos using two 5MP camera sensors.

Besides this, wearers will be able to listen to music and attend phone calls with the in-frame speakers and microphone. This new pair of smart glasses weigh under 50 grams and feature a leather hard-shell charging case.

In addition to this, Meta is also in plans to launch AR glasses under the Project Nazare initiative by the year 2024. Also, the company is in plans to launch the first model in two years, followed by a lighter and advanced model in 2026, and a third model in 2028.

The AR glasses from Meta are expected to be more expensive than the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. Notably, the Oculus offering is priced at $299 due to the use of expensive materials. Besides cost, the upcoming AR glasses from Meta are expected to function independently of a smartphone. Similar to the other smart glasses, it will also have an exterior camera, stereo audio, and lets users communicate with other users' holograms.

From the previous reports, this capability will be based on Android and offer full AR functionalities. Also, it is expected to be complete with 3D visuals and eye-tracking.

