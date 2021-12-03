WhatsApp For iOS Users Can Undo Status Updates News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Meta (formerly Facebook) updates its instant messaging app - WhatsApp from time to time to rollout new features that will enhance its user experience. Before launching these features to all users, the company tests them in the beta version of its Android and iOS apps. Likewise, one of the features under testing for iOS users is the Undo Status feature. It was spotted via the TestFlight Beta Program.

As per a new report by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS - 2.21.240.17 has included a new option that will let users undo their status update whenever users upload it. This feature is called Undo Status Updates. Let's take a look at this feature that is on the cards from here.

WhatsApp Tests Undo Status Feature

The report goes on to state that when a user posts a status update, it will show an Undo option that will be visible only for a few seconds. Clicking on this option, it will let users delete the status update that they posted for everyone. Notably, this update will be very useful for those who post a status update by mistake and want to delete it before their contacts see it.

Reportedly, this Undo Status feature is available only for select WhatsApp beta testers on iOS. We can expect it to be rolled out to all users in the upcoming updates of the instant messaging app. If the update is available for you, then you can install the specific beta version to get this feature. Once the update is installed, you will be able to find the option to undo a status update at the bottom right corner of the screen after posting the status.

Other WhatsApp Features

In a recent development, WhatsApp teamed up with the ride-hailing service Uber. Going by the recent partnership, customers can book a ride using the official WhatsApp chatbot. This feature was built on the WhatsApp Business Platform. As of now, this feature is available as a pilot in Lucknow and will be rolled out to further cities in the future.It is possible for users to book cars, motorcycles and autos using this feature.

It is quite interesting to know that both Uber and WhatsApp have teamed for cab bookings. Notably, the instant messaging app owned by Meta is the most popular one in its category in India. It has more than 400 million users in the country. With this integration, these users will be able to book a cab or auto without downloading the Uber app.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has received permission from the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India to expand its payments' user base. Going by the same, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payment service had received the permission to double its user base. Notably, the NPCI has listed WhatsApp among the list of third-party applications. However, it shows an asterisk that claims that the instant messaging app is granted permission to register as many as 40 million users in UPI.

As per the NPCI listing, WhatsApp will be able to use ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India as the payment service providers for the UPI payments.

