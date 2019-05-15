Just In
WhatsApp update brings 155 redesigned emojis and Night Mode
WhatsApp Android beta version shows new features.
WhatsApp has been bringing many new features and improvements, thanks to be various updates it has been receiving on a consistent basis. The latest one to be rolled out to the app takes it to the version 2.19.139 in Android beta. This update has received a couple of notable features that enhance the overall user experience.
Well, the Android beta version 2.19.139 gets a slew of 155 redesigned emojis, a new layout, Night Mode and more. Notably, the Night Mode is believed to be the Dark Mode that was spotted in the previous beta iterations of the app. And, this feature is claimed to be under development as it is yet to be enabled for users.
New WhatsApp emojis
As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Android beta 2.19.139 update brings new design for 155 emojis. These emojis are expected to be made available for the users with the next Google Play stable release. Also, these will be a part of the next iteration of WhatsApp Web as well. The report has revealed the images comparing the old and new emojis.
It claims that WhatsApp has redesigned some emojis fully while others have received just minor changes. We can confirm the extent of redesign only when these emojis go live in the latest beta release.
Night Mode on WhatsApp
The report has also discovered the presence of Night Mode in the beta version 2.19.139. The feature is under development is yet to be enabled so even the existing beta users will not be able to get it right now. This suggests that the Dark Mode, which was under testing for quite some time could be rolled out as Night Mode.
Notably, the leaked screenshot reveals that the new dark theme will be enabled for Calls, Chats List and Status. The action button appears in green while it should be White in the Night Mode. As of now, there is no word regarding when we can expect this feature to be rolled out.