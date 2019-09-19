WhatsApp Update: Android Beta 2.19.260 Hides Muted Status News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A new WhatsApp update comes as a respite to those users who mute status updates. With the latest update, which has been rolled out to the Android users, WhatsApp hides the muted status updates. The Android beta version 2.19.260 will hide status updates until you click on it to view the muted ones.

Prior to this update, when you mute status updates from a specific contact, it would be displayed at the bottom as a greyed update. Now, with the Android beta version 2.19.260, the muted statuses will not be seen and will be hidden completely. If you want to see these updates, you should click on the drop-down button to open the collapsible list of muted status updates and take a look at the same.

WhatsApp Update: What's New

If you are an Android user who has enrolled in the beta program, then you should be able to see the collapsible list at the bottom of the status tab on WhatsApp. However, if you do not get the option, then you can reinstall the app after creating a back up of your chat history. The reason is that each time you reinstall WhatsApp, it tends to give you the most updated configuration from the servers and provides new features.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, this new Android beta version does not list Facebook Pay as the payment service. Facebook, which owns WhatsApp is likely to be working on the payment feature and might bring it across its suite of apps and services.

Recent WhatsApp Features

Recently, WhatsApp Android beta 2.19.222 was rolled out to users. It came with the 'WhatsApp from Facebook' branding. It also rolled out the fingerprint lock feature letting users use the fingerprint sensor on their smartphone as a means of authentication to secure the app and protect it from prying eyes.

Our Take On WhatsApp's New Feature

Given that the new WhatsApp update hides the muted status updates, we feel that it is useful as it lets users stay away from statuses added by contacts they are not interested in. This is much better than greying out the option.

