WhatsApp Upcoming Features Expected On Android And iOS

The app was updated to version 2.19.221 last month which introduced a much-anticipated fingerprint unlock feature. Using this feature, a user can unlock the app via the fingerprint scanner of the device. And lately, the internet is giving some hints on the new features likely in the tow.

The company is expected to bring the upcoming features to both the Android and iOS platforms. It's not just one feature which might be introduced with the next update and we might see up to five different features.

In this article, we are compiling a list of features that might be released for WhatsApp iOS and Android for enhanced user experience.

Multiple Device Support For Single Account

It goes without saying that this is one of the highly-anticipated features. Until now, the app limited a user to use his/her account on a single device. One had to remove or uninstall the app from a device before using it on other smartphones.

This sometimes is a hassle if you urgently need to use the app on any other device and haven't backed up the data.

However, the company is said to resolve this issue by adding support for multiple platforms for a single account. With the new feature, users will get the option to download and use WhatsApp (a single account) on more than one device.

Following the update, you will not need to logout from the previous handset and can continue using the messaging service on other smartphones as well.

Boomerang Videos And Dark Mode

It comes as no surprise that the Boomerang videos are one of the most popular and used features on Instagram. Keeping its popularity in mind, the social media giant is expected to introduce this feature on WhatsApp as well.

Currently, this feature is under development and the company wants to be sure that there are no bugs or issues which might hamper its performance following the final rollout.

It is being said that this feature will likely be placed in the ‘Video Type' panel alongside the convert to GIF option within the app. This feature will allow you to upload short funky videos as your Status.

As for the Dark Mode, it is another feature which has been tipped to be available soon. And as the name suggests, its primary function will be to reduce strain on the eyes while using the app in the night or dark conditions.

Notably, this feature has made an appearance earlier with the Android beta 2.19.82 version and was said to be under development.

Making Calls Via Google Assistant

This is another feature which we all are waiting for. WhatsApp currently allows you to make calls on the app manually and there is no shortcut for it. While sending a text is now an easy task as you can ask the Google Assistant to do so, making calls using this feature is not an option.

However, WhatsApp is currently working on this feature where you will be able to make calls by giving a command to the Assistant.

This feature is expected soon and you will need to update both the app and the Google Assistant to use it. Notably, Google Assistant now can read and reply (via text) to the WhatsApp messages.

Until now, the notifications were received via text on the app. But the company is working on an audio playback notification. This feature is said to be available for the iPhone users but there is no word on its availability for Android users.

This feature will allow WhatsApp iPhone users to play an audio file in the notifications itself. This feature will primarily allow the users to listen to an audio message without opening the respective chat.

Also, a read receipt will not be delivered until the user opens a chat tab to listen to the audio message. Currently, there is no word on its availability but we might see this feature soon on the iOS platform.