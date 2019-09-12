ENGLISH

    iPhone 11 Pro Still Packs 4GB RAM; Yet Offers Blazing Fast CPU Performance

    By
    |

    Apple iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max were the first set of Apple smartphones to ship with 4GB RAM. Now, the Geekbench listing reveals that even the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max come with an exact amount of RAM as its predecessors.

    iPhone 11 Pro Still Packs 4GB RAM; Yet Offers Blazing CPU Performance

     

    The iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max is currently listed as the iPhone12.3 on Geekbench, revealing some of the details that were not unveiled at the launch. Considering this listing, the iPhone 11 is expected to offer 3GB of RAM just like the iPhone XR.

    Amazing CPU Performance

    At the launch, Apple claimed that the A13 Bionic is the most powerful smartphone chipset, and the Geekbench listings nod for the same. For the first time, a smartphone has scored more than 5000 points on single-core performance. Similarly, the device posts 13769 points on multi-core performance, which is also a new record in terms of smartphone CPU performance.

    iPhone 11 Pro Still Packs 4GB RAM; Yet Offers Blazing CPU Performance

    The listing does reveal that the iPhone 11 Pro features 4GB RAM with D421AP motherboard (likely to be the code name for the A13 Bionic). Besides, the listing also confirms the fact that the phone comes with iOS 13 out-of-the-box.

    The A13 Bionic is a six-core processor with a little big architecture. There are two high-performance cores and four efficient cores, all based on the ARM architecture.

    Our Opinion On The iPhone 11 Pro Performance

    When it comes to smartphone chipsets, Apple has been leading the charts from the last few years up against brands like Exynos, Qualcomm, and HiSilicon. This stays true for this year as well, and the latest series of iPhones are expected to offer the best performance compared to their Android counterparts. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the iPhone 11 series.

    Source

    apple iphone 11 news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
