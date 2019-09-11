Just In
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Vs Other Premium Flagship Triple-Camera Smartphones
Apple iPhone 11 series phones covering Pro Max have seen the light of the day. With the launch event, Apple also confirmed a price cut on some of its earlier launched devices and a couple of gadgets. Talking about the specs of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the device comes with triple rear camera setup which the makers call as a Pro Camera system. On the other hand, we have shared a list of other devices that can be suitable alternatives if the triple camera lens is your priority.
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable memory with microSD (Up to 512GB / 6GB RAM version only)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Single / Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
- cta-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 2MP + 16MP camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover camera
- 5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE
- 4380mAh (typical) LTE / 4235mAh (typical) 5G battery
Motorola One Zoom
Key Specs
- 6.39 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
- Octa-core CPU
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 25MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Oppo Reno2 Z
Key Specs
- 6.53 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6.1
- Octa-core
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery
OnePlus 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A80
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide-angle camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
LG V40 ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
LG G8X ThinQ
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage (V50S ThinQ 5G), expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G (V50S ThinQ), 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)
- 4,000mAh battery
The iPhone 11 Pro Max houses three 12MP sensors at the rear part. Its wide-angle and telephoto lens comes with optical image stabilization. The camera can efficiently capture 4K videos.
Apart from these, the camera of the phone has several camera features like enhanced Night mode, updated Portrait mode, Smart HDR, and redesigned camera app.
Whereas, the enlisted devices can be seen with up to 48MP primary sensors along with ultra-wide and depth sensors. The ultra-wide lens of a couple of these devices provides ten times more of the scene on capturing images and videos.
