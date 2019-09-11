Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Vs Other Premium Flagship Triple-Camera Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable memory with microSD (Up to 512GB / 6GB RAM version only)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Single / Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Key Specs

7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display

cta-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 2MP + 16MP camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera

10MP cover camera

5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE

4380mAh (typical) LTE / 4235mAh (typical) 5G battery

Motorola One Zoom

Key Specs

6.39 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)

Octa-core CPU

48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 5MP Rear Camera

25MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

Oppo Reno2 Z

Key Specs

6.53 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); ColorOS 6.1

Octa-core

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4065mAh (typical) battery

OnePlus 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A80

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide-angle camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10

Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery

LG V40 ThinQ

Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery

LG G8X ThinQ

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage (V50S ThinQ 5G), expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera

32MP front camera

5G (V50S ThinQ), 4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

4,000mAh battery

The iPhone 11 Pro Max houses three 12MP sensors at the rear part. Its wide-angle and telephoto lens comes with optical image stabilization. The camera can efficiently capture 4K videos.

Apart from these, the camera of the phone has several camera features like enhanced Night mode, updated Portrait mode, Smart HDR, and redesigned camera app.

Whereas, the enlisted devices can be seen with up to 48MP primary sensors along with ultra-wide and depth sensors. The ultra-wide lens of a couple of these devices provides ten times more of the scene on capturing images and videos.