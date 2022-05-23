Just In
WhatsApp Users Can Access DigiLocker Using MyGov Chatbot
WhatsApp is being used by many services, thereby making it more useful. One of the capabilities of the instant messaging app is the ability to make government services more accessible. Making this possible, MyGov just announced that citizens can use the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to access the government's DigiLocker service.
DigiLocker is the flagship initiative taken by the government under the Digital India programme. It aims to strengthen the digital empowerment of people by providing access to authentic digital documents within their document wallet. These documents issued under the DigiLocker system are touted to be on par with original documents.
DigiLocker On WhatsApp
DigiLocker is an important citizen service available on WhatsApp, thanks to MyGov. It helps promote digital inclusion and efficient governance. Users just have to create and authenticate their DigiLocker account, download documents such as vehicle registration certificate, driving license and PAN and more.
With new additions such as DigiLocker, the WhatsApp chatbot MyGov aims to build a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access services that are digitally inclusive.
How To Use DigiLocker On WhatsApp
With DigiLocker on WhatsApp, citizens can save documents such as PAN card, diving license, school marksheet, RC, insurance policies and more. Users can use the MyGov chatbot by sending Namaste or Hi or DigiLocker to +91 9013151515 on WhatsApp.
MyGov Helpdesk, which was previously known as MyGov Corona Helpdesk was launched on WhatsApp in March 2020. It helped in fighting COVID-19 by offering relevant information, including vaccine appointment bookings and vaccine certificate downloads.
Similar to the DigiLocker app and website, those users who make use of the service through WhatsApp will have to provide their Aadhaar number for authentication. Following the same, these users have to validate themselves with a one-time password (OTP). Only then, these users can download documents via the messaging app.
Currently, over 80 million people have reached out to the helpdesk, and over 33 million vaccine certificates have been downloaded using this helpdesk. We can expect the DigiLocker service on WhatsApp to also be a massive hit and help users download their documents wherever they need. If you need any document when you are on the go, the new MyGov feature on WhatsApp will be of great help.
